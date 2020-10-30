Kelly Clarkson Gives A Haunting Performance of ‘Stayin’ Alive’

By Anita Tai.

Kelly Clarkson takes audiences to spooky town with a creepy “Kellyoke” cover of the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” for  Halloween.

Dressed like Meryl Streep as Madeline Ashton in “Death Becomes Her”, she donned a blonde wig and a sparkly gown for her performance with a completely transformed set.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” became a creepy cemetery, complete with the living dead, who video-called in on their monitor headstones. The killer dead had some killer moves as well as they showed off in a “Thriller”-esque dance number.

The star was joined by singers who dressed as the film’s characters — the plastic surgeon Ernest Menville and her romantic rival, writer Helen Sharp.

Clarkson recently covered hits like Adam Lambert’s “Whataya Want From Me“, Aerosmith’s “Cryin‘”, and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar“.

