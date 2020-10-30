Vin Diesel Releases Second Single ‘Days Are Gone’

By Brent Furdyk.

Vin Diesel is continuing to show fans his musical side.

Following last month’s release of his debut single “Feel Like I Do”, the “Fast & Furious” star has just dropped his second single, “Days Are Gone”.

“The feel-good dance track, which reminisces on good times past, arrives via Palm Tree Records, a Sony Music joint venture co-founded by Kygo and his manager Myles Shear,” declares a press release for the new track.

RELATED: Vin Diesel Unleashes His Inner Pop Star With Release Of New Single ‘Feel Like I Do’

Diesel co-wrote the new single with Petey Martin and Noah McBeth (better known as NoMBe), with Martin producing the track.

Palm Tree Records/Sony Music
Palm Tree Records/Sony Music

During a recent appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show, Diesel explained how the pandemic shutdown of film production led him to find another way to express himself creatively.

“On a year where I would normally be on a movie set, I’ve had another creative outlet, another way to show you or share with you my heart,” he said.

RELATED: Vin Diesel And His Son Share Message Of Hope During Pandemic

Watch Diesel debut his first single, “Feel Like I Do”, on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”:

Click to View Gallery

Actors Who Can Sing, Singers Who Can Act
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP