Vin Diesel Releases Second Single ‘Days Are Gone’

Vin Diesel is continuing to show fans his musical side.

Following last month’s release of his debut single “Feel Like I Do”, the “Fast & Furious” star has just dropped his second single, “Days Are Gone”.

“The feel-good dance track, which reminisces on good times past, arrives via Palm Tree Records, a Sony Music joint venture co-founded by Kygo and his manager Myles Shear,” declares a press release for the new track.

RELATED: Vin Diesel Unleashes His Inner Pop Star With Release Of New Single ‘Feel Like I Do’

Diesel co-wrote the new single with Petey Martin and Noah McBeth (better known as NoMBe), with Martin producing the track.

Palm Tree Records/Sony Music

During a recent appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show, Diesel explained how the pandemic shutdown of film production led him to find another way to express himself creatively.

“On a year where I would normally be on a movie set, I’ve had another creative outlet, another way to show you or share with you my heart,” he said.

RELATED: Vin Diesel And His Son Share Message Of Hope During Pandemic

Watch Diesel debut his first single, “Feel Like I Do”, on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: