Howie Mandel Did His ‘Ellen’ Interview From A Strip Mall After His Power Was Knocked Out

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was no small feat for Howie Mandel.

On Friday, the “America’s Got Talent” judge appeared virtually on the daytime show, speaking to the host from a strip mall several miles from his home.

As Mandel explained, strong winds caused a pole to fall, knocking out the power at his house and blocking his car from leaving the driveway.

“So I don’t know if you realize what I would do for you, young lady,” Mandel jokingly told DeGeneres. “But I walked three miles in horse trails. It’s good I’m not there right now because I stepped in a lot of horse poo.”

Eventually, he found a strip mall, sat outside, and used wi-fi from a coffee shop next door.

“The security asked me to leave because I don’t have a permit to be here,” he said. “They just asked me to get out.”

To get in the Halloween spirit, Mandel also put a plastic ball over his head in order to dress up as a COVID-19 virus.