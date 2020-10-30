Adorable ‘Mini-Anchors’ Take Over ‘Good Morning America’ For Halloween

It’s been something of a tradition for the hosts on morning shows to show up for work in elaborate costumes for Halloween.
This year, however, “Good Morning America” served up a big twist: Instead of costumed anchors, viewers were instead greeted by Mini-Me versions of Michael Strahan, Cecilia Vega, and George Stephanopoulos.
Kids are taking over Times Square for #HalloweenOnGMA! 🎃@MichaelStrahan, @ceciliavega and @GStephanopoulos have never looked younger! https://t.co/TT19OIkiUd pic.twitter.com/jZ3p7A7lo5
— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 30, 2020
“It’s Halloween, which means, let’s celebrate!” said the kid sitting in for Strahan, who jokingly imitated the former New York Giants defensive end by performing a touchdown dance and spiking a football.
After Vega’s lookalike declared that “candy is for kids,” Stephanopoulos’s imitator pulled out a newspaper to read the headline: “Wait, this just in, breaking news. Kids are taking over Halloween! Well, it’s about time.”