Adorable ‘Mini-Anchors’ Take Over ‘Good Morning America’ For Halloween

It’s been something of a tradition for the hosts on morning shows to show up for work in elaborate costumes for Halloween.

This year, however, “Good Morning America” served up a big twist: Instead of costumed anchors, viewers were instead greeted by Mini-Me versions of Michael Strahan, Cecilia Vega, and George Stephanopoulos.

“It’s Halloween, which means, let’s celebrate!” said the kid sitting in for Strahan, who jokingly imitated the former New York Giants defensive end by performing a touchdown dance and spiking a football.

After Vega’s lookalike declared that “candy is for kids,” Stephanopoulos’s imitator pulled out a newspaper to read the headline: “Wait, this just in, breaking news. Kids are taking over Halloween! Well, it’s about time.”