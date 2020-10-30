Liam Payne Delights Fans With Christmas Track ‘Naughty List’ Featuring TikTok Star Dixie D’Amelio

Liam Payne is gifting fans with an early Christmas present.

Payne released the Christmas single “Naughty List” featuring TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio on Thursday.

“I love making TikTok videos and have really enjoyed connecting with the community,” the singer says. The star has been very active on the social media platform, sharing behind the scenes snippets and teasing future releases.

“Everyone on TikTok is so creative and I love seeing all of the ways they use my music in their videos, which is why I decided to release ‘Naughty List’ on TikTok first. My fans are the best and I can’t wait to see all of them using ‘Naughty List’ in their videos.”

Payne first teased a 30-second clip of the song on TikTok, however, sleuthing fans quickly detected D’Amelio’s vocals.

Payne gave up the game with a good-natured post over how clever his fans are:

“I’m excited to bring ‘Naughty List’ to TikTok alongside Liam!” collaborator D’Amelio says of the song. “We all could use a little early holiday spirit, so I’m hoping everyone has fun creating videos to this song – it’s so catchy and I love how it can serve as such a fun way for all of us to feel a little more connected to each other. I can’t wait to see the crazy content everyone comes up with.”

A new Christmas song is not the only treat Payne has planned for the holiday season.

The former One Direction member will also host an online Halloween party for fans on Oct. 31, complete with performances and a special guest: “Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton.

“The LP Show – Act 3 The Halloween Special” will mark Payne’s third streaming show on the platform Veep.