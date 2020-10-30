Fans React To Timothy Olyphant’s Debut On ‘The Mandalorian’

By Brent Furdyk.

There was much fan excitement when Disney+ announced earlier this year that Timothy Olyphant would be joining “The Mandalorian” for its second season, and that excitement is even bigger now that the new season of the “Star Wars” series is finally here.

The “Justified” star makes his debut appearance in the first episode, which finds the titular Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) heading to Luke Skywalker’s home planet of Tattooine to track down someone he thinks is one of his own, wearing armour resembling that worn by Boba Fett in the movies.

However, he turns out to be a guy named Cobb Vanth (Olyphant), who bought the armour from Jawas, who apparently salvaged the suit from the Sarlac pit where Boba Fett met his end.

Even though the new season just dropped, there’s already a lot of fan reaction to Olyphant’s arrival — especially thirst tweets. Here’s a sampling:

 

