Fans React To Timothy Olyphant’s Debut On ‘The Mandalorian’

There was much fan excitement when Disney+ announced earlier this year that Timothy Olyphant would be joining “The Mandalorian” for its second season, and that excitement is even bigger now that the new season of the “Star Wars” series is finally here.

The “Justified” star makes his debut appearance in the first episode, which finds the titular Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) heading to Luke Skywalker’s home planet of Tattooine to track down someone he thinks is one of his own, wearing armour resembling that worn by Boba Fett in the movies.

However, he turns out to be a guy named Cobb Vanth (Olyphant), who bought the armour from Jawas, who apparently salvaged the suit from the Sarlac pit where Boba Fett met his end.

Even though the new season just dropped, there’s already a lot of fan reaction to Olyphant’s arrival — especially thirst tweets. Here’s a sampling:

More Timothy Olyphant in Star Wars, please and thank you. #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/dFPjeW3Q9v — Will 'MisterWoodhouse' Kavanagh (@mistahwoodhouse) October 30, 2020

Timothy Olyphant with his grey hair pic.twitter.com/c1pdDMvv8Y — ℭ𝔥𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔬𝔫𝔞 (@yveelachillona) October 30, 2020

The Mandalorian: we already have an extremely sexy version of the tin man. What can we do to make this show even more attractive than it already is?

The Mandalorian: *adds Timothy Olyphant* pic.twitter.com/AE8IwYMO8x — Nerd Ghoul Says (@Rachael_Conrad) October 30, 2020

Timothy Olyphant is better than Boba Fett ever was — Inspectah Dreck (@seeveepee) October 30, 2020

Alright, rewatching #TheMandalorian. I need more Timothy Olyphant pic.twitter.com/hx4z4wqnqp — David Crickmer (@dcrickmer) October 30, 2020