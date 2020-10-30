Madame Tussauds Throws Donald Trump Wax Figure In The Trash

The wax Donald Trump is getting tossed in the garbage.

Madame Tussauds in Berlin has debuted a new exhibit for their wax figure of the U.S. president, placing it inside a garbage bin.

Photo: Backgrid

The bin features a parody Trump campaign bumper sticker that reads “Dump Trump”.

Trump’s figure is also surrounded by bags of trash and signs with some of his common catchphrases like “You are fired!” and “Fake News!”.

Wax figures of Trump debuted at multiple Madame Tussauds locations around America in 2016 after his election victory.