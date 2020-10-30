Heidi Klum Teases Fans With Extreme Transformation For Halloween Costume

The queen of Halloween is going big again for the season.

Model Heidi Klum teased fans with videos on Instagram highlighting her transformation process.

She lies on top of what appears to be a mattress painted in a marble pattern while she is painted in the same fashion.

Klum has not revealed what her costume will be yet, but based on past experiences, it is sure to be spectacular.