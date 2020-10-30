Kanye West Buys Massive Ad In ‘The New York Times’ Addressed To The ‘Future’

Kanye West still believes in the future.

The rapper and U.S. presidential hopeful has taken out a massive, two-page ad in Friday’s New York Times, featuring a poem titled “Dear Future”.

“Dear Future, I still believe in you. We still believe in you. Even in our darkest moments, We believe,” West writes. “We will see families anchoring on faith. Our future holds a better America.

“Our future will provide expecting families with a safe and secure plan that values every stage of life. Our future will provide a justice system that treats everyone equally regardless of their socioeconomic status. Our future will provide an education system that promotes freedom and visionary thinking. Our happy, healthy future looks like the new Garden of Eden with children running and the elderly brimming with joy on how beautiful our world has become. Our future has homes for everyone.”

Finally, West adds, “Jesus loves everyone. When I close my eyes, I see our God providing us with a bright future. I feel like a kid the night before Christmas when I think about our future. God is love. Let’s lead with love. Our future is waiting on us.”

In a statement to Page Six, West’s rep said, “This is his open letter on how he envisions the future of America should be.”