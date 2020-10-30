Garth Brooks Shares Update After Suffering Horrific Hand Injury While Working On His Farm

Garth Brooks spoke about his recent farming accident while on “The Bobby Bones Show”.

Brooks hurt multiple fingers on his left hand while working on the farm, with the injury forcing him to delay his Fun album preview event earlier this month. The Facebook Live was postponed until October 26.

The country crooner, who chatted to Bones on the phone with his wife Trisha Yearwood, explained: “I was loading the chop saw, grabbing the back end of it.

“The damn thing collapsed on me, when I felt it I didn’t want to see it so I took my right hand and just felt my left hand to make sure all my parts were there. I got lucky, everybody’s been so sweet… it’s going to be black and blue for a while, but I got really, really lucky.”

Yearwood added, “This is not the first time, it’s [just] the only one that everybody knows about. He’s careful but stuff happens on the farm… I’m always happy when he comes back with all his limbs.”

The pair also discussed their “Shallow” cover during the chat. Hear what they had to say about it in the clip above.

Brooks’ 12th studio album Fun will be released on Nov. 20. Brooks will also release a three-disc live concert album called Triple Live Deluxe, out on the same day.