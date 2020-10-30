Jimmy Fallon Enlists The Roots For ‘Monster Mash’ Remix About Hangovers

Halloween is all about the boo-ze for Jimmy Fallon and the Roots.

For “The Tonight Show”‘s spooktacular special Thursday night, the host, 46, and his in-house band the Roots teamed up for an epic remix on the seasonal classic “Monster Mash” with “Monster Hangover”, all about the woes of drinking on Halloween night.

Dressed as a number of creepy characters, like Dracula, a mummy, and a werewolf, the gang sang, “Everyone had fun/ Until the morning after,” before hitting the chorus, “It’s the hangover mash/ Last night, they were way too smashed/They got obliterated/Now their just nauseated.”

The parody continued: “Frankenstein did 13 Jagerbombs last night/This morning he’s cradling a Pedialyte,” and “Dracula puked in his laundry basket by his bed/Wishing for once he could just be dead.”

Later on, Fallon read Halloween hashtags and interviewed America Ferrera, David Dobrik, and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager.

Brothers Osborne also performed.