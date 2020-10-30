Drew ‘Scarrymore’ Celebrates Halloween As Glinda The Good Witch From ‘The Wizard Of Oz’

Drew Barrymore — make that “Drew Scarrymore” — had some Halloween surprises in store for viewers of her daytime talk show, Global‘s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

The host took to the stage costumed as Glinda the Good Witch from “The Wizard of Oz”, joined by Ross Mathews, costumed as the twister that carries Dorothy from Kansas to Oz.

Barrymore and Mathews were joined by “Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park, who showcased her Broadway-honed vocal abilities for a moving performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”.

Later in the show, Mathews and Barrymore discussed trivia about the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus”.

“I’ve got one little fun fact about ‘Hocus Pocus’, bet you didn’t know this,” divulged Mathews. “You know Max Dennison, the main character? Do you know who was originally offered to play that part? Leonardo DiCaprio. This is a true story and he turned it down to do ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’.”

“Oh, I love stuff like that… and ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’ was such an epic performance of his,” Barrymore responded, revealing that she’s known DiCaprio since he was a teenager.

“He would come around the set of ‘Poison Ivy’ because he was friends with Sarah Gilbert, so I’ve known him since I was 16 years old,” she said. “He’s just grown into the most extraordinary human being and talent wise and his awareness. He really is everything… We all live for Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Meanwhile, Mathews and Barrymore also revealed the winners of the “Drew Scarrymore Halloween Costume Challenge”.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.