Jamie Lee Curtis Teases ‘Halloween Kills’ And Looks Back On The Original

Jamie Lee Curtis is ready for Halloween.

On Friday, the actress appeared on Jess Cagle’s SiriusXM show to talk about her two upcoming “Halloween” sequels, “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends”.

Asked whether “Kills” has been shot already, Curtis said, “Yes, we shot ‘Halloween Kills’… last year [it] was supposed to come out. This, it was supposed to be out now. We would have been talking about the movie. It obviously didn’t come out because of COVID.”

RELATED: Michael Myers Returns In New Trailer For Horror Sequel ‘Halloween Kills’

She also teased what’s in store for fans in the sequel to the 2018 series revival.

“The next one involves when you take that ‘2018’ was about Laurie’s trauma, right?” she said. “It was focused on Laurie Strode, but you know, there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978. And we brought back all of those people. So Kyle Richards, who played, you know, the little girl Lindsey came back, we have the character of Tommy where there are other characters, Marion, the nurse, all of the people that suffered the trauma and 20, the ‘Halloween Kills’ movie is about a mob.”

Curtis continued, “So what I will tell you is that what we were seeing around the country of the power of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that’s what the movie is. The movie is about a mob. And so it’s very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community. And we’re seeing it everywhere with the Black Lives Matter movement. We’re seeing it in action and ‘Halloween Kills’ weirdly enough, dovetailed onto that proceeded it, it was written before that occurred, but then of course, so when you see it, it’s a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group, it’s really, really, really intense. It’s a masterpiece.

Asked whether she could reveal anything about “Halloween Ends”, Curtis responded, “Can’t, I can’t, I can’t, I can’t, I can’t, I can’t. Okay here’s my snippet. I know we have to wrap up here’s my snippet: legacy. That it really has to do with the nature of evil and the legacy of evil.”

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts As ‘Halloween Kills’ Release Pushed Back To 2021

Also on the show, Curtis looked back on filming the original 1978 Halloween, and discussed that despite taking place in Illinois, the film was shot in West Hollywood.

“It had to look Illinois. We had to find a street that looked like a residential street that had houses opposite each other,” she explained. “Because what was crucial is that the house that Laurie is babysitting in is directly opposite the house that her house is also babysitting.”