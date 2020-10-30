Lauren Hashian, Naz Tokio And Natalie Martinez ‘Ride The Wave’ In Disco-Inspired Music Video

Lauren Hashian, Naz Tokio and Natalie Martinez are joining forces for a catchy new single.

The trio, featuring Hashian who is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s wife, debuted their feel-good track, “Ride The Wave”, on Friday along with a disco-inspired music video.

“Ride The Wave” was written by Hashian, Tokio and Martinez and celebrates “positive vibes” and “escapist nature.”

“I’m thrilled to bring this song and video to life with my closest friends and collaborators,” Hashian said in a statement given to ET Canada. “It was a true group effort and vision from start to finish. It has been an unforgettable experience certainly made tricky by the times. But we wanted to create a track of pure, upbeat positivity reminding us that even when things are tough, we need moments for our mental health and balance to focus on the good. We hope people can get lost in the vibe in the best way, and remember the moments that mean the most with the people that matter the most to us.”

Even Johnson, who makes a cameo in the visual, shared some love to his wife and her collaborators, “You ladies killed this track and way to release some much needed positive vibes out for the world to enjoy 🌍✨💫 💃🏻🕺🏽,” he wrote to Instagram.

“Ride The Wave” is available now on all digital platforms.