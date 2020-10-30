Justin Bieber Admits To Having Suicidal Thoughts In The Past: ‘I Was Suffering’

Justin Bieber opens up about having suicidal thoughts, his marriage to Hailey and much more in his latest documentary, “Justin Bieber: Next Chapter”.

The 25-minute documentary is a follow-up to the Canadian singer’s February docuseries “Seasons”.

Admitting to past suicidal thoughts and his mental health struggles, Bieber says: “There was times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever really going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this.”

Bieber’s relationship with God eventually allowed him “to have this overwhelming confidence.”

He tells fans, “I just would encourage people, like, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.’ There’s a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain,” as Scooter Braun says if he were to do this all over again he’d have the star in therapy from day one.

Bieber also talks about his wife Hailey, gushing of marriage in quarantine: “Her and I have really big lives. Hailey is such a driven person, I’m such a driven person and so it allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was actually really a beautiful thing.”

“Hailey really empowers me and enables me to feel like Justin,” he continues. “I love you for you, you are enough, and that enables me to go into my workspace and be confident and feel like I’m enough. I feel like we’re just learning how to navigate the relationship. I mean, we’re now two years in.”

Bieber also gets into a debate about doughnuts with his manager Allison Kaye during the doc, Billboard reports.

“I’d like to readdress the doughnut,” she says as they watch a scene of a young Bieber grabbing a pastry out of a box in the garbage and eat it.

“It didn’t touch anything, it was in the box,” Bieber insists.

“It was disgusting,” Kaye continues. “Guys, we’re in the middle of COVID and you’re still going to fight with me?”

Sticking with his argument, The Biebs adds: “What’s the difference? It was sitting on the top layer, in a box. This is an edge that’s up, edge, everything is in the box still. If it was in the garbage, I could see where that would be a problem.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.