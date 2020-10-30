Lady Gaga Encourages Americans To Vote In New Video

Lady Gaga wants to see everyone participating in democracy.

On Friday, the “Shallow” singer released a video on social media, encouraging Americans who haven’t yet voted in the U.S. presidential election to get out there and cast a ballot.

“So, the election, this coming Tuesday. We’re almost there, we need to talk,” she begins.

After thanking people who have voted early, Gaga directly addresses those who haven’t voted yet, don’t plan to vote, or don’t believe in voting at all.

“I believe, no matter how you feel right now about the election, you are still accountable,” she says. “Maybe you’re sick of all the fighting, or you’re frustrated by COVID and don’t want to deal with it, or maybe you dislike all the candidates, or maybe you feel so discouraged by the state of our nation that you’ve decided you don’t believe in voting because you feel it’s better not to be a part of the system.”

She continues, “If you want this country to be different than it is right now, you have got to participate in this election.”

All through the video, Gaga also changes outfits multiple times, from a spiky metallic dress, to a plaid shirt and sunglasses, to a long pink-feathered mask.

“My voice will be heard this election, will yours?” she asks.