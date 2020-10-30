Kylie Jenner Claps Back Over Comments On Her ‘Power Rangers’ Costume For Halloween

Kylie Jenner has the best comeback for the haters of her Halloween costume.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star shared her costume as a sexy Red Ranger from the superhero show “Power Rangers” in a TikTok video on Thursday.

One user commented with “SOMEONE SAID PLASTIC RANGERS PLEASEEEE.”

Without breaking a sweat, Jenner responded with “and we love recycling.”

The beauty mogul first shared a photo of herself dressed as a rendition of the Red Ranger on Instagram.

The star was joined by friends Victoria Villarroel as the Blue Ranger, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou as the Pink Ranger, Sofia Villarroel as the Yellow Ranger and Carter Gregory as the Black Ranger.

The costume is only the first of many as Jenner has teased that she will be dressing up as a Minion from “Despicable Me” with Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster.