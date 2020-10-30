Taylor Swift’s Politically-Charged Song ‘Only The Young’ Used In Pro-Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Video

Taylor Swift is continuing to use her voice to spark change and get young people to vote ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. election.

Swift’s politically-charged song “Only The Young” is used in a new music video shared by Eric Swalwell.

The clip takes a swipe at Donald Trump, while highlighting the good Joe Biden and Kamala Harris could do for the country.

The ad begins with the voice of Senator Harris asking, “Why are so many powerful people trying to make it so difficult for us to vote?”

Thank you @TaylorSwift13 and my friend @EricSwalwell for showing young people what's at stake in this election. https://t.co/T5EQO1GLnC — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 30, 2020

Swift, who has certainly voiced her criticism of Trump, then sings, “They aren’t gonna help us / Too busy helping themselves / They aren’t gonna change this / We gotta do it ourselves,” as images of children being separated from their parents at the border, mass shootings and more play out in the video.

The clip comes after Swift recently endorsed Biden in a piece for V Magazine, saying: “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of colour deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included.”