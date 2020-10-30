Lizzo Runs Wild In Green Screen Suit As She Hosts ‘Bird Up!’ On ‘Eric Andre Show’

Lizzo comes for Eric Andre’s job on a NSFW segment of the “Eric Andre Show”.

The surreal talk show hosted by comedian Andre has some pretty bizarre segments, including “Bird Up!”, in which Andre runs around the streets playing the flute at random strangers in a skin-tight green suit.

For the newest episode of the show, Lizzo took a turn in the suit and showed off her flute-playing skills.

The minute-long segment showcased a strange compilation of everything from Lizzo playing a flute duet with a man on bongos in the street, to questioning a man claiming to be Michael Jackson’s father.

The singer concluded the segment by staring into the camera and shouting: “These my streets, Eric. It’s my show now.”