Kane Brown Debuts ‘Worship You’ Starring Wife Katelyn And Their Daughter Kingsley

It’s a family affair for Kane Brown’s latest music video, “Worship You”.

The country crooner debuted the visual and answered a Q&A with fans about the track on Friday. He revealed it was about time his wife Katelyn and their 1-year-old daughter, Kingsley, made an appearance in one of his videos.

“I loved it! It was so special to me, having the baby in the video because it’s something we can look back on when Kingsley gets older,” Katelyn gushed. “It’s just a special video for us.”

In the video, dressed in a handsome suit, Brown strolled through some stunning fields looking for Katelyn, who wowed in a stunning emerald green dress.

And by the final chorus, the family – including their adorable baby daughter – joined together cuddling.

“Worship You” is off Brown’s recent EP, Mixtape, Vol. 1.