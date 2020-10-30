Beyoncé Covers British Vogue, Talks Motherhood And Reveals 2020 Has ‘Absolutely’ Changed Her

Beyoncé talks family, fashion and philanthropy in a new interview with British Vogue.

The singer chats to Edward Enninful, Editor-in-Chief of the magazine, for the December issue, with Enninful asking Bey whether she feels changed as a person by the events of 2020.

Beyoncé shares, “Absolutely changed. It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed. I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still.”

“I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life. I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop,” the musician continues.

“I released Lemonade during the ‘Formation World Tour’, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed ‘Homecoming’, went on another world tour with Jay, then ‘Black Is King’, all back to back,” reveals. “It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

Bey also discusses motherhood, telling the publication how becoming a parent is a huge part of the reason she spends a big portion of her life working to elevate Black, and specifically African, voices.

“Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration,” the “Halo” singer says. “It became my mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued. I was also deeply inspired by my trip to South Africa with my family. And, after having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history. That’s why the film is dedicated to him.”

Read the full feature in the December issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, Nov. 6.