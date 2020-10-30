Shakira Is Speaking Up For The 545 Children Still Separated From Their Parents Under Trump Administration Policy

Shakira wants those responsible for separating children from their parents held accountable.

The singer penned a new article at Time magazine, speaking out about the reported 545 children who are still missing their parents following the Trump Administration’s family separation policy for migrants at the border.

“In ‘the land of the free,’ there are 545 children now stuck in no-man’s-land, at risk of growing up without a mom or dad, 545 children who have to go to sleep without someone to reassure them that they aren’t in danger at any given moment, 545 children who can’t hug, laugh or have any contact with the people they love most,” Shakira wrote.

“This is not about politics,” she continued. “There is simply no justification for the harm caused to these innocent children, and the people responsible for this cruel policy must be held accountable.”

Shakira also wrote about how the U.S. can prevent such a policy in the future, and the importance of reuniting the children with their parents.

“Every effort should be put toward finding and reuniting the families that have been ripped apart… it becomes a common and urgent responsibility to share the stories of these families, no matter where they are from, to keep their names in the news, and to bring them back together,” she said. “Now is not the time to be silent.”