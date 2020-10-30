CNN Claps Back After Slam From Kirstie Alley Claiming COVID Hysteria

October has been a busy month for Kirstie Alley – not in terms of film or TV roles, but for the amount of backlash she’s generated on social media.

First, she issued a tweet praising U.S. President Donald Trump, which led director Judd Apatow to joke that he liked her “Cheers” predecessor Shelley Long better than her. That sentiment was seconded so much that Long actually trended on Twitter.

More backlash followed when she appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” and accused former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden of using “racial slurs.”

Alley is ending the month on a similar note by accusing CNN of creating hysteria around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG!” she tweeted on Oct. 30.

The CNN Communications Twitter account clapped back with a hilariously snarky response.

“Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time ‘Veronica’s Closet’ came on TV,” the CNN account tweeted. But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask.”

Alley fired back with a defensive response.

“Meow… if only you paid as much attention to Joe Biden’s alleged corrupt business dealings as a TV show that was rated top ten in 1997… guess you got that wrong too,” she tweeted.