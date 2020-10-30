Glass Tiger Releases Cozy Album ‘Songs For A Winter’s Night’

Canadian group Glass Tiger is getting ready for the changing seasons.

They just dropped their new album Songs For A Winter’s Night, perfect for cuddling up next to the fire with some hot chocolate.

The Juno Award-winning group teams up with a variety of icons, including Natalie MacMaster, Isabel Bayrakdarian and Gordon Lightfoot, to read a poem by Alan Frew. The Steve Sidwell Orchestra also lends a hand on “A Wonderful Life”.

Songs For A Winter’s Night is currently available digitally, with the physical album being released Nov. 26.