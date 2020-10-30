Florida Georgia Line Releases Christmas Track ‘Lit This Year’

Florida Georgia Line’s contribution to the holiday music tradition is a little different.

The country band released a new Christmas song, “Lit This Year”, on Thursday.

The song celebrates drinking whiskey during the holiday season with lyrics like “That Christmas tree ain’t the only thing gettin’ lit this year”.

The jolly tune marks the first foray into holiday music-making for the duo.

The pair have been busy releasing music this year, including a recent collaboration with Nelly for “Lil Bit”. This is not the first time they have collaborated, as they also came together for the 2013 hit “Cruise”.