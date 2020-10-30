Stephen Amell Sustains Back Injury While Attempting Stunt On ‘Heels’ Set

Stephen Amell is recovering after injuring his back in an accident during filming.

The injury happened while the actor was attempting to perform a stunt on the set of his Starz show “Heels”.

A rep for the wrestling drama explained, “While performing a stunt on the set of ‘Heels’ this week, Stephen Amell sustained an injury to his back.”

Speaking to TV Line, the rep continued, “Following a medical evaluation, he is now resting and recovering at home in anticipation of his return to set. Production continues as Stephen recuperates.”

The actor sustained the injury while executing a “thoroughly rehearsed stunt”, which was performed in the presence of a stunt coordinator.

Amell was immediately assessed by an on-set medic after the accident.

The news comes just days after Amell discussed his battle with COVID-19 while speaking on the latest episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast.