Tegan And Sara Are Ready To ‘Make You Mine This Season’ With Sweet Christmas Tune

Tegan and Sara have the perfect Christmas gift for fans.

The Canadian duo debuted their yuletide tune on Friday, “Make You Mine This Season”, from the upcoming Hulu film, “Happiest Season”.

“The only girl I’ve got on my list,” the Quinn twins sing. “I chase the feeling, ’cause you’ve got me dreaming, I could make you mine, make you mine this season.”

“Happiest Season” follows a young woman who plans to propose to her girlfriend while attending her family’s annual holiday party. At the party, she realizes her girlfriend hasn’t come out to her conservative parents yet.

Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen star.

Clea DuVall, who is directing the film, will also adapt Tegan and Sara’s memoir, High School, into a television series.