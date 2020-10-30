Spike Lee Responds To Jared Kushner’s Comments About Black Americans: ‘We Don’t Want To Succeed!? He’s Nuts!’

Spike Lee has called Jared Kushner a “punk a**” following Kushner’s recent comments about the ambitions of Black Americans.

Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Kushner, claimed that the Black community in America should “want to be successful” while appearing on the Fox News morning show “Fox and Friends”.

“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” said the husband of Ivanka Trump. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

Lee joined SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” on Friday to call out Kushner’s tone deaf remarks.

The filmmaker blasted, “I am so tired of white folks telling us what we need to do. How could this guy, how could this punk-a** say what Black folks need to do?”

“You know, it’s like there wasn’t 400 years of slavery, systematic racism, go on, list, list list list…this guy to say to Black people, that we don’t wanna succeed? Hey, let him come to Brooklyn talking that. Let him come to Harlem talking that mess.”

The interview followed Lee’s “Shop Talk” for Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign, during which the Oscar-winning director encouraged Black men to support the Biden/Harris ticket on election day.

Addressing the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, Lee continued, “We can’t get sidetracked. They’re trying to keep, you know, take our eyes off the prize. But for him to say that, that is just..our ancestors.”

He added, “The United States of America was built by the stealing of the land from the native Americans and the genocide Americans coupled with slavery. So we built this country! So what the hell is he talking about? We don’t want to succeed!? He’s nuts!”