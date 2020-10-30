Bradley Cooper Urges Home State Of Pennsylvania To Vote: ‘Human Decency Is Riding On This Election’

Bradley Cooper is making a rare social media appearance to urge Pennsylvania to vote.

In a PSA shared on the NowThis Twitter page, Cooper talks to his fellow Pennsylvanians about the importance of this upcoming U.S. Presidental Election.

“I’m very proud to be from Pennsylvania. I was born in Abington – I grew up in Montgomery County,” the Oscar-nominated actor says in the clip. “And I care a lot about PA, and that’s why I need to share this extremely important message with you PA voters. Make sure to deliver your ballot in person before 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.”

RELATED: Bradley Cooper Talks Caring For His Nearly 80-Year-Old Mother While In Quarantine, Calls Awards Season ‘Utterly Meaningless’ In Anthony Ramos Chat

He continued, “There is a strong chance that the ballot, if it’s delivered after 8 p.m., it will not be counted on the third. There is so much riding on this election. Human decency is riding on this election. So go to IWillVote.com/PA and make sure you get your ballot in before 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.”

Pennsylvania native Bradley Cooper has an urgent message for voters in his home state: ‘Make sure to deliver your ballot in person before 8 pm on Nov 3’ pic.twitter.com/2BKy7AyL3O — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 30, 2020

RELATED: Sources Say Jennifer Garner And Bradley Cooper Are ‘Friends’ After Beach Day Together

Leonardo DiCaprio shared his support for the new PSA, sharing his own message to followers.

“Voting in #Pennsylvania?” he wrote. “Bradley Cooper has this important message.”

Voting in #Pennsylvania? Bradley Cooper has this important message. https://t.co/NVBBiBuEaa — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) October 30, 2020

The U.S. Presidental Election takes place on Nov. 3.