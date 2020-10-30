Tim Curry Will Host Halloween Night ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Virtual Screening Livestream Fundraiser For Biden

It wouldn’t be Halloween without “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, all thanks to the iconic Tim Curry.

While Curry, 74, mostly keeps to himself since his stroke in 2012, he will be hosting a virtual fundraiser on Halloween night for the Wisconsin Democratic Party, where former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has a slim lead over Trump according to the U.S. presidential election polls.

The virtual screening livestream of the classic movie will also feature Wilmer Valderrama, Lance Bass, Rosario Dawson, Jason George, Nell Campbell, Seth Green, Jason Alexander, David Arquette and more who will read through the film.

The event will only air once, so those wanting to attend can do so by making a donation. The suggested amount is $31, but there is no minimum.

Others joining in are the Dresden Dolls, Miss Peppermint, Eiza Gonzalez, Ben Barnes, Jenna Ushkowitz, Rachel Bloom, Karen Olivo, Marissa Jaret Winkour, David Anders, Madison Uphoff, Kalen Chase and Rumer Willis.

“The Rocky Horror Show Halloween Livestream” Biden fundraiser takes place on Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. ET.