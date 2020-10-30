Chelsea Houska Reportedly Says Goodbye To ‘Teen Mom 2’ After 10 Seasons

Chelsea Houska is reportedly leaving “Teen Mom 2” after starring on the show since 2011.

Houska’s dad, Randy, seemingly confirmed the news in a tweet posted on Friday.

Well kids, that's a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What's next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side https://t.co/fHunEOyZdl — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) October 30, 2020

“Well kids, that’s a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What’s next?” he wrote. “Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side.”

Houska first came to fame after starring on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” in 2009.

In 2011, the reality TV star joined the cast of “Teen Mom 2”, which chronicled her journey as a young mother.

Houska and her husband Cole DoBoer are parents to daughter Layne, 2, and son Watson, 3.

Houska is also mom to daughter Aubree, 11, from her previous relationship.

The couple are set to welcome another baby girl in early 2021.