Nicolas Cage Fights Off Twisted Animatronics In First Look At The Eerie ‘Willy’s Wonderland’

Nicolas Cage is a lonely janitor in the new flick, “Willy’s Wonderland”.

The actor stars in the first look at the upcoming twisted horror which follows Cage as he fights for his life against demonic animatronics at an eerie amusement park.

The short clip doesn’t show much, but it does show a lot of blood and some creepy grins.

According to the official synopsis, “This action-packed, nail-biting, and terrifying tale will take you on the ride of your life.”

Caylee Cowan, Emily Tosta and Beth Grant also star.

“Willy’s Wonderland” hits theatres, VOD and cable in 2021.