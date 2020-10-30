Jaida Essence Hall Hosts ‘Bring Back My Ghouls’ Featuring ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queens

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars came together for a virtual special “Bring Back My Ghouls”.

Jaida Essence Hall hosted the spooktacular event which included a “Time to Vote Segment”.

Heidi N Closet, Brita Filter and the best looking pit crew around chatted about the importance of the election, while parodying RuPaul’s “Peanut Butter”.

Elsewhere in the show, Hall told jokes to Aiden Zhane including “Where does the ghost go on vacation?”. Answer: “Mali-boo.”

The Snatch Game was also played with Pennywise, Freddy and the Bride of Frankenstein.

Catch the full special up top.