Terry Bradshaw Saves The Day After Stranger Struggles To Start Their Car

Terry Bradshaw to the rescue.

In a sweet viral video shared to Facebook, the “The Bradshaw Bunch” star helped out a driver whose car wasn’t starting in the rain.

After noticed the stranger struggling, Bradshaw rushed over with jumper cables and hooked up his car to help out.

Bradshaw got a few tries in and finally, the pair were successful.

“Touchdown!” the former football pro/sports analyst shouted in the clip.

Following the feel-good moment, Bradshaw chatted with E! News, “I didn’t think twice about helping him, and I was happy to do so.”

He added, “We’re all humans and it’s nice to be able to help one another out, especially during a time when things are so divisive in our country.”

“It’s about kindness and simply lending a hand.”