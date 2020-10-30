Brooklyn Beckham Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ To Start A Family With Nicola Peltz On 1 Year Anniversary

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are celebrating their love for each other on the first anniversary of their relationship.

The couple took to Instagram to share romantic messages to one another on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Posting a photograph of him and his fiancée together in a bathtub, Beckham wrote, “I’m the luckiest person to have you by my side. I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you ❤️ love you so much.”

Peltz also took to her own Instagram account to share the same adorable photograph.

“I am the luckiest girl in the world to get to be by your side through it all,” she wrote. “You have the most beautiful heart i’ve ever known and anyone in your life is lucky to be in it ❤️ i promise to always take care of you. i love you more everyday.”

On her Instagram Story, Peltz shared a snapshot of a giant bunch of heart shaped flowers, which she received as an anniversary gift from Beckham.

“I’m the luckiest girl in the whole world,” she said.

Peltz later shared a picture of another bunch of white roses that was gifted to the couple by David and Victoria Beckham, plus the rest of the family.

The card read, “Happy anniversary! We love you so much. Love Dad, Mum, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.”

Beckham and Peltz got engaged back in July. The son of Victoria and David Beckham popped the question with an estimated five-carat emerald-cut ring.