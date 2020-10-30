Mayor John Tory Officially Names Oct. 31 ‘John Candy Day’ In Toronto

Oct. 31 is officially John Candy Day in Toronto.

The city’s mayor, John Tory, made the proclamation on Friday which will mark what would have been Candy’s 70th birthday as he was born on Oct. 31, 1950.

“Mr. Candy’s contributions to the Canadian entertainment industry have made him one of Canada’s greatest and funniest character actors,” the city said in a statement. “Mr. Candy has deep roots in Toronto, and played a big role in elevating the comedy and acting scene in the city.”

Tomorrow will be John Candy Day in Toronto.

Candy was born and raised in the Toronto area, living in East York as a child and attending Neil McNeil Catholic High School in Scarborough.

The actor died of a heart attack in 1994 at 43-years-old.

Candy’s daughter, Jennifer, celebrated the news on Twitter.

“Well this is such an honour!” she wrote. “Can’t wait to celebrate tomorrow 😁 🎂 🎃 🍭 #Toronto #Candy”

Well this is such an honour ! Can't wait to celebrate tomorrow

“John Candy is a Canadian treasure who brought great joy to so many through his humour, acting and contributions to the entertainment industry and beyond,” Tory added. “I had a chance to get to know him when he was an Argo owner. He was a decent humble man in the fashion of many famous Canadians and it is my privilege to honour his humour, his legacy and the pride he brought to our city on what would have been his 70th birthday.”

Fans of Candy also celebrated the news on Twitter:

I love Toronto and John Candy so much

Candy is known for his roles in “Uncle Buck”, “Planes, Trains And Automobiles”, “Home Alone” and many more.