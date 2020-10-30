Jason Aldean And Family Dress Up In Hilarious ‘Tiger King’ Halloween Costumes

Jason Aldean and his family might have just won Halloween thanks to their epic “Tiger King” themed costumes.

The country music singer shared a parody video of the hit Netflix show, set to “I Saw a Tiger” by series star, Joe Exotic.

Aldean took on the role of Exotic himself, playing the guitar and singing while wearing a blond wig, a mustache and jeans.

Meanwhile, wife Brittany dressed as Exotic’s late husband Travis Maldonado.

The couple’s 2-year-old son Memphis portrayed the role of an adorable tiger and their 1-year-old daughter Navy was dressed as series villain, Carole Baskin.

“2020. What a crazy year,” said Aldean as Exotic in the video. “Everybody wants to blame Donald Trump for the coronavirus. Can’t go to a country music show. Can’t go see Luke Bryan. Sports been all messed up. Atlanta Braves lost to the Dodgers, didn’t go to the World Series. There’s one person I blame for everything 2020. Carole Baskin!”

“Happy Halloween Weekend…you’re welcome!” wrote Aldean, captioning the awesome video.

The family isn’t the only ones to dress up as the cast of “Tiger King”, Kim Kardashian and her family did the same.