Sacha Baron Cohen, Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo And More To Encourage People To Vote With Special Telethon

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names are coming together the night before the election to encourage viewers to vote with “Telethon For America”.

Rosario Dawson and Ben Gleib will host the star-studded event, asking viewers to pledge to vote on Nov. 3.

Mark Ruffalo, Sacha Baron Cohen, Eva Longoria, Sarah Silverman, Alicia Keys, Orlando Bloom, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer, Kerry Washington, Busy Phillips, Kevin Smith, Debra Messing, Josh Gad, Ed Helms, Joshua Jackson, Chelsea Handler, Adam Mckay and America Ferrara will all take part.

In a statement, Milano said, “I know we hear this a lot, but this is the most important election of our lives. And no matter what side you’re on, voting is how we take care of each other. It’s how we protect the things that make us American. A huge turnout is how we can protect the election and make cheating or complaints of fraud moot. It’s why this telethon matters so much-it helps us take care of each other.”

The free “Telethon For America” takes place on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. PT and be watched here.