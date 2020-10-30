Fan Wearing ‘Mighty Ducks’ Jersey Makes Joshua Jackson’s Day

Joshua Jackson had a big surprise in store for a “Mighty Ducks” fans on Friday.

The actor got super excited when he spotted a man wearing a hockey jersey, which read, “Conway” on the back.

RELATED: Joshua Jackson Gives Loving Birthday Tribute To Wife Jodie Turner-Smith

Jackson starred as Charlie Conway in the original 1992 “Mighty Ducks” movie, reprising the role in two sequels.

In other news. This made my day today… pic.twitter.com/V3IOQsULLu — Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) October 30, 2020

The jersey was also in the same colours that the team wore in the iconic movie.

RELATED: Joshua Jackson Replacing Jamie Dornan In Upcoming ‘Dr. Death’ Series

The Vancouver-born star took to Twitter to share a video of the moment when he snuck up on the fan on a busy street.

“Nice jersey,” he said, with the man simply replying “Thanks”.

It’s not clear whether or not the fan recognized Jackson.

RELATED: Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals Love For Husband Joshua Jackson & Whether She Thinks They’ll Ever Work Together

“This made my day today”, the delighted star told his fans.