Fan Wearing ‘Mighty Ducks’ Jersey Makes Joshua Jackson’s Day

By Sarah Curran.

Joshua Jackson. Photo: V E Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images
Joshua Jackson had a big surprise in store for a “Mighty Ducks” fans on Friday.

The actor got super excited when he spotted a man wearing a hockey jersey, which read, “Conway” on the back. 

Jackson starred as Charlie Conway in the original 1992 “Mighty Ducks” movie, reprising the role in two sequels.

The jersey was also in the same colours that the team wore in the iconic movie.

The Vancouver-born star took to Twitter to share a video of the moment when he snuck up on the fan on a busy street.

“Nice jersey,” he said, with the man simply replying “Thanks”.

It’s not clear whether or not the fan recognized Jackson.

“This made my day today”, the delighted star told his fans. 

 

