‘The Mandalorian’ Celebrates Season 2 With Virtual Red Carpet Premiere

Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” has been released on Diseny+ and they are celebrating in style.

Since physical red carpet premieres are a thing of the past, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and other guests will hit a special virtual red carpet premiere to mark the new season.

RELATED: Fans React To Timothy Olyphant’s Debut On ‘The Mandalorian’

The show, which falls in the “Star Wars” universe, stars Pedro Pascal, Timothy Olyphant, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

Along with Favreau and Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez will be directing the new season.

The virtual red carpet premiere can be watched here or Disney+ on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET.