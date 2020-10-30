Why Marisol Nichols Never Told ‘Riverdale’ Co-Stars About Undercover Work Catching Sex Predators (Exclusive)

By Leanne Aguilera , ETOnline.com.

EPA/NINA PROMMER/CPImages

Marisol Nichols is not your average actress.

She loves to bake cookies with her 12-year-old daughter, Rain. She’s entering her fifth season on the hit CW series “Riverdale” as Veronica’s scheming mother, Hermione Lodge. And, for the past six years, Nichols has been working as an undercover agent in the fight against sex trafficking.

The 46-year-old actress has been working with agents from the FBI, Operation Underground Railroad and local law enforcement to serve as the ‘bait’ for sting operations domestically and internationally. Nichols first shared her story through an in-depth feature with Marie Claire titled “The Hollywood Vigilante” in April.

Now that her secret side gig has been revealed, Nichols is opening up exclusively to ET about the decision to put her life on the line to protect children and what’s next for the upcoming TV series she’s executive producing and starring in which is inspired by her story.

