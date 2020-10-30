Tiffany Haddish And Common Confirm They Are Still Together With Cute Instagram Live

Tiffany Haddish and Common are squashing any rumours that they split.

Reports were circulating that they split after some fans noticed that Common wasn’t following Haddish on Instagram. However, he was never following her.

He has since fixed that.

The two jumped on an Instagram Live to chat as Haddish is in Budapest filming “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” while Common is in the states promoting his album and canvassing in Houston for the upcoming election.

“I love it, it’s popping,” Haddish said about the album.

“And I love you,” Common replied. “I love you too,” the comedian said back.

Haddish also confirmed that her “vote counted” after she mailed in her ballot from Budapest.