Tobey Maguire’s Wife Jennifer Meyer Files For Divorce Four Years After Break Up

Tobey Maguire and wife Jennifer Meyer are calling an end to their 13-year long marriage.

The couple originally split four years ago on Oct. 18, 2016.

Meyer filed filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Friday Oct. 30, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that the pair previously made attempts to reconcile their relationship, with “Spider-Man” star Maguire attending a launch party for Meyer’s jewellery collection in 2017.

However, a year later Meyer was reportedly referring to Maguire as the “greatest ex-husband”.

The couple share two children, daughter Ruby, 13, and son Otis, 11.