Coaches Go To Battle Over Amazing Mother-Daughter Trio On ‘The Voice’

A family act was responsible for igniting some fierce competition between all four judges on the latest episode of “The Voice“.

Mother-daughter trio, Worth the Wait, earned themselves a coveted four-chair turn after beautifully harmonizing to Linda Ronstadt’s “When Will I Be Loved” during the show’s blind auditions.

“I love that its mom and daughters, that’s so crazy cool,” gushed judge Gwen Stefani while attempting to lure Mia, Jaycee and Mama T onto her team.

The keen No Doubt star continued, “I also was in a band with my brother for nine years. We wrote ‘Don’t Speak’ together, we wrote a bunch of songs together so I know the family thing as well.”

Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson said, “I really enjoyed it, I loved that song, I loved the harmonies. We don’t have anyone like you on the show.”

Trying to sway the band his way, Blake Shelton continued, “I have one spot left and I’ve been sitting here waiting for whatever that’s gonna be, and it’s been worth the wait!”

John Legend added, “You all are one of our very few four chair turns in this whole season so you should be proud of yourselves and I would love to work with you.”

The teaser video cuts off before the band chooses their coach, so fans will have to wait until Monday night to find out who gets the trio on their team.