Legendary James Bond Actor Sir Sean Connery Dies At 90

By Chandra Price.

Photo: CP Images/Andrew Ross/ABACA
Photo: CP Images/Andrew Ross/ABACA

Sir Sean Connery has died at 90-years-old.

The BBC reported the news of the legendary actor’s death on Saturday. His son told the BBC his father passed away peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas after he had been “unwell for some time.”

Best known for portraying the first James Bond on screen, Connery brought seven 007 films to audiences.

Novelist Ian Fleming created the Bond character, with Connery first taking British agent 007 to the big screen with “Dr. No” in 1962.

RELATED: Pierce Brosnan Wishes Sean Connery A Happy 90th Birthday: ‘You Were My Bond Of Inspiration’

Born in Scotland, the iconic Oscar-winning actor’s work in movies spanned decades until his retirement in 2003.

He won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Academy Award in 1988 for his portrayal of Jim Malone in “The Untouchables”. In addition, he took home two BAFTA Awards and three Golden Globe Awards throughout his career.

Connery received multiple nominations for his late ’80s and ’90s film roles, including “The Hunt For Red October” and “Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade”.

The Queen gave the iconic actor his knighthood in 2000.

RELATED: Sean Connery Voted Best James Bond, Ahead Of Roger Moore And Daniel Craig

Connery just turned 90 on Aug. 25, 2020.

Hollywood took to social media to pay tribute to the late star on Saturday:

Click to View Gallery

Sean Connery’s Career Highlights
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP