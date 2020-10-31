Legendary James Bond Actor Sir Sean Connery Dies At 90

Sir Sean Connery has died at 90-years-old.

The BBC reported the news of the legendary actor’s death on Saturday. His son told the BBC his father passed away peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas after he had been “unwell for some time.”

Best known for portraying the first James Bond on screen, Connery brought seven 007 films to audiences.

Novelist Ian Fleming created the Bond character, with Connery first taking British agent 007 to the big screen with “Dr. No” in 1962.

Born in Scotland, the iconic Oscar-winning actor’s work in movies spanned decades until his retirement in 2003.

He won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Academy Award in 1988 for his portrayal of Jim Malone in “The Untouchables”. In addition, he took home two BAFTA Awards and three Golden Globe Awards throughout his career.

Connery received multiple nominations for his late ’80s and ’90s film roles, including “The Hunt For Red October” and “Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade”.

The Queen gave the iconic actor his knighthood in 2000.

Connery just turned 90 on Aug. 25, 2020.

Hollywood took to social media to pay tribute to the late star on Saturday:

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman https://t.co/hkLwouejZI — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) October 31, 2020

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) October 31, 2020

We’ve lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he’d remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. #RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 31, 2020