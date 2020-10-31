Chris Pine Belts It Out For ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ Reunion

Chris Pine showed off his lesser-known singing talents last weekend.

Pine took part in the “Wet Hot American Summer” reunion to support the Biden Victory Fund where he hit all the notes.

A long list of celebs also took part, including much of the original cast, such as Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, David Hyde Pierce, Jason Schwartzman, Josh Charles, John Slattery, Adam Scott, Michael Cera, Alyssa Milano, Janeane Garofalo, Michael Ian Black, Ken Marino, Joe Lo Truglio, Lake Bell, Christopher Meloni and Molly Shannon.

Pine sang “Higher & Higher” accompanied by the film’s composer and frontman for Shudder To Think, Craig Werden.

The actor first displayed his vocal abilities in 2014’s “Into The Woods”.