Drew Barrymore And Macaulay Culkin Have Reunion 31 Years Later

It has been 31 years since “See You In The Morning” and the film’s stars Drew Barrymore and Macaulay Culkin have reunited.

Barrymore hosted Culkin on her show “The Drew Barrymore Show” as her “big, big, big” surprise guest.

The “Charlie’s Angels” alum and “Home Alone” star played stepbrother and stepsister in the 1989 film alongside Jeff Bridges and Farrah Fawcett.

“You haven’t aged a bit since then,” Culkin said as Barrymore held up a picture of the cast.

“Neither have you,” she responded. “I’m so happy for you and your whole family, because right before we worked together, you went and did ‘Home Alone.’ And both of us went on to keep acting and living our lives. And I remember your family also being around the set. And you were a real family operation, which I really loved.”

Barrymore, who was dressed as Glinda the Good Witch for the Halloween special, went on to talk about working with Rory Culkin in “Scream” and her “love” for Kieran Culkin.

“For real, that outfit you are wearing, I want it,” Culkin concluded.

“I can send it to you,” Barrymore replied while twirling around.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on Global.