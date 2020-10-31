Lizzo Dressed Up As The Fly On Mike Pence’s Head For Halloween

Lizzo was “FLYYYYY AF” this Halloween, literally. 

The rapper showed off her fly costume, but this was no ordinary fly, it was the one that was on Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate.

Lizzo shared two pictures, one of just her and another of her in costume, photoshopped on Pence’s head.

FLYYYYY AF ! 😎 #halloween2020

In a second post, Lizzo’s fly danced on the VP’s head. “….aaaaand we just gettin started,” she captioned the video.

….aaaaand we just gettin started. #halloween2020

Lizzo’s outfit was the much needed laugh that many people needed, check out the reaction below:

