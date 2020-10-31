Lizzo Dressed Up As The Fly On Mike Pence’s Head For Halloween

Lizzo was “FLYYYYY AF” this Halloween, literally.

The rapper showed off her fly costume, but this was no ordinary fly, it was the one that was on Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate.

Lizzo shared two pictures, one of just her and another of her in costume, photoshopped on Pence’s head.

In a second post, Lizzo’s fly danced on the VP’s head. “….aaaaand we just gettin started,” she captioned the video.

Lizzo’s outfit was the much needed laugh that many people needed, check out the reaction below:

lizzo dressed as the fly that landed on mike p*nce is the funniest thing ive see all day 😂😂 — lu (@Luis_Amargos) October 31, 2020

Lizzo dressing up as the fly that landed on Pence's head was much needed this morning LOL😂https://t.co/cOtMDzMZa8 — Michele (Rebelwheels NYC) ✊❤️♿️ (@RebelWheelsNYC) October 31, 2020

Lizzo dressing up for Halloween as the fly that landed on Mike Pence's head has ended me. pic.twitter.com/2n0pQAtwId — Armani Syed (@armani_sy) October 31, 2020

Lizzo was the fly on Pence's head for Halloween and i think that is the most reckless funniest shit ever😣😣 — wild wild child. (@ooh_wah_sey) October 31, 2020