‘Hocus Pocus’ Reunion Brings Out Star-Studded Guests Including Mariah Carey And Glenn Close

Friday night’s “Hocus Pocus” reunion not only brought out the original Sanderson Sisters but other big celebrities as well.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunited for “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover” which benefited Midler’s New York Restoration Project.

But helping raise funds for the good cause, Mariah Carey, Meryl Streep and Glenn Close all did their part.

RELATED: See Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker And Kathy Najimy Back In Their ‘Hocus Pocus’ Costumes: Pic!

Carey closed out the special but telling Winifred Sanderson to “scat” since “Halloween is nearly over” and it is her “turn now” as “All I Want For Christmas” played in the background.

Close revived her part as Cruella de Vil using a “homemade” outfit.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Covers ‘I Put A Spell On You’ In Costume As Bette Midler From ‘Hocus Pocus’

Adam Lambert got in the Halloween spirit by singing “Bad Moon Rising” for the special.

Many more famous faces also helped out including John Stamos, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samantha Diaz, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors and husband Lance LePere, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Vinessa Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von Haselberg and Bella Hadid.

Check out their contributions below:

In case you missed it, Midler recently seemed to confirm that the original cast will reunite once again for a “Hocus Pocus” sequel on Disney+.

“They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes,” Midler said to Fox 5 New York’s “Good Day New York”. “I’m game, I’m totally game.”