‘Hocus Pocus’ Reunion Brings Out Star-Studded Guests Including Mariah Carey And Glenn Close

Friday night’s “Hocus Pocus” reunion not only brought out the original Sanderson Sisters but other big celebrities as well.
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunited for “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover” which benefited Midler’s New York Restoration Project.
But helping raise funds for the good cause, Mariah Carey, Meryl Streep and Glenn Close all did their part.
RELATED: See Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker And Kathy Najimy Back In Their ‘Hocus Pocus’ Costumes: Pic!
Carey closed out the special but telling Winifred Sanderson to “scat” since “Halloween is nearly over” and it is her “turn now” as “All I Want For Christmas” played in the background.
Thank you to the Divine Miss M @BetteMidler for having me! Best Halloween movie ever!! 🎃🎃🎃 #HocusPocusReunion @NYRP https://t.co/QHDteZxlAl https://t.co/84UUF6pG1u
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 31, 2020
Close revived her part as Cruella de Vil using a “homemade” outfit.
RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Covers ‘I Put A Spell On You’ In Costume As Bette Midler From ‘Hocus Pocus’
View this post on Instagram
Suiting up for BETTE MIDLER’S virtual HOCUS HALLOWEEN fundraiser for her remarkable NEW YORK RESTORATION PROJECT. I’ll be sure to post an invitation when I can. These pictures and video were shot by Seonaid “Sho” Campbell. HOMEMADE CRUELLA: Chopstick painted red = cigarette holder. Wig—online Red gloves with black nails = black gloves with nails under red gloves with cut off tips Leopard scarf=silk long Johns Dalmatian puppy ears= local Halloween store Coat = wardrobe from my movie The Wife Makeup: Didn’t have a really pale base so I tried baby powder. Looks weird on the side of my face. Not a rousing success. Also needed a liquid eyeliner…next time.
Adam Lambert got in the Halloween spirit by singing “Bad Moon Rising” for the special.
Many more famous faces also helped out including John Stamos, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samantha Diaz, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors and husband Lance LePere, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Vinessa Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von Haselberg and Bella Hadid.
Check out their contributions below:
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the #nyrpspirithalloween costume challenge super cut! 🎞 We recommend you put on @todrick’s “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” as a soundtrack since, as a nonprofit, we don’t have the rights to post it here—we hope you got to enjoy it in last night’s #NYRPHulaween show! 🌘 Check out our profile to see the winner and learn who judged 👀 Thank you again to everyone who entered. We’re inspired by your spooky looks this #Halloween! 🎃
View this post on Instagram
This is so cool! I’m joining @BetteMidler, @SarahJessicaParker, and @KathyNajimy when they reunite as your fav witches on 10/30 for “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover”—a virtual event benefiting New York Restoration Project (@NYRP). $10 tix available at www.nyrp.org #NYRPHulaween (And oh, I play the Devil)
View this post on Instagram
Conjure up some treats and join me on the sofa this Friday night as I present @nyrp & @bettemidler ‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters – A Hocus Pocus Takeover’. #nyrphulaween 🎃 Ticket link in bio. #elvira #elviramistressofthedark #hocuspocus #hulaween #bettemidler #kathynajimy #sarajessicaparker #newyorkrestorationproject #halloween #streaminglive #virtualhalloween
In case you missed it, Midler recently seemed to confirm that the original cast will reunite once again for a “Hocus Pocus” sequel on Disney+.
“They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes,” Midler said to Fox 5 New York’s “Good Day New York”. “I’m game, I’m totally game.”