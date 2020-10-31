Kendall Jenner Channels Pamela Anderson’s ‘Barb Wire’ While Reminding People To Vote

Kendall Jenner is making a very convincing call to vote this Halloween.

The supermodel dressed up as Pamela Anderson’s “Barb Wire” character.

“‘Don’t call me babe'” Happy Halloween! GO VOTE!!!” Jenner captioned three pictures of her in costume.

“OMG U WIN Halloween,” her sister Kim Kardashian commented. Hailey Bieber added, “So we’re just gonna sit here and pretend like this isn’t the most insane thing of all time?”

Anderson showed her support by sharing Jenner’s post on her Instagram Stories but didn’t add a caption.

Jenner has been promoting voting in the upcoming U.S. election, suggesting that people vote early.